Claude Gene “Nick” Beaver, 75, of Providence, KY, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born December 25, 1945, in Winona, WV, to the late Lawrence Earl Beaver and Helen Allegra Wiseman Beaver. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Logan Jacob Beaver, and brother, Gary Beaver.
Nick was a member of Silent Run Missionary Baptist Church; he loved and served his church. He was Owner and Operator of Lebco, Inc. and Co-Owner of Lakewood Resort Campground in Benton, KY. He loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren, especially on an annual family vacation that he called “Cousin’s Week”.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Lee Miller Beaver; his daughters, Amanda (Rick) Williams of Nashville, TN and Angela (Brock) Shoulders of Madisonville, KY; his son, Mark Allen (Stacey) Beaver of California; his brothers, Mike (Sharon) Beaver of Madisonville and Steve (Marlene) Beaver of Henderson, KY; ten grandchildren, Ashleigh Hickerson, Blake Beaver, Emily Beaver, Bryson Shoulders, Anna Williams, Asa Williams, Chason Shoulders, Mason Shoulders, Amelia Shoulders, and Gabriella Shoulders; and one great-granddaughter, Sophie Hickerson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jamey Daughtery and Bro. Wayne Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Silent Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, and 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Silent Run Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.