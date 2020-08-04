Larry Dean Chandler, 71, of Hanson passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 9, 1949, to the late Luther and Meredith (Johns) Chandler in Hartsville, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years and was a Purple Heart recipient. Larry was a member of New Abundant Life Fellowship and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was the owner and operator of Chandler Cleaning Service and co-owner of Hopkinsville Wood Products. He was a founding member of the Hope 2 All Food Bank In Nortonville and was leader of the Muhlenberg County chapter.
Preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Chandler, Beulah Giordano and Daisy Ruley; and brother, Luther Chandler, Jr.
Survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah (Moore) Chandler; four children, Chris (Mary) Compton, of Evansville, Brian (Tracy) Chandler, of Virginia, Scott (Carol) Chandler, of Bowling Green and Leslie (Scot) Curneal, of Madisonville; 12 grandchildren, Tyler and Caleb Curneal, Megan (Andrew) Carter, Hayden, Austin and Logan Chandler, Emily Compton, Kenny (Amber) Patton, Kayla (Chris) Talley, Beth Hall, Brittany (Rob) Hirschbuhl and Danielle Dart; either great-grandchildren, Benjamin Carter, Karter, Emma and Ella Patton, Hailey, Kendall and Cannon Hall, and Will Hirschbuhl; and brother, Lloyd (Paulette) Chandler, of Franklin.
Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville with Bro. Brad Payne officiating. Military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with burial following. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Hope 2 All Food Bank, P.O. Box 600, Nortonville, KY 42442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.