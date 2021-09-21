Lorena “Pudgie” Liles, of Clay, died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Providence.
Survivors include daughters, Robin Jewell (Mark) and Cheri Edens (Jackie); sister, Polly Boudreaux (Jeff).
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Providence. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery in Clay. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay and from 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions: First United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Mitchell, P O Box 66, Providence, KY 42450 envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.
