Joyce Ray Doss, 77, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Adrian Doss; children, Vera Ramsey, Norma Wade, Joyce Reane Young and Randi Dawn Browning of Anton; sisters, Rhonda Wall, Mary Knight and Barbara Wall; and brother, Billy Howton.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
