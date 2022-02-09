Michael Wayne Wilkerson, 70, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was a superintendent at Colonial P&M Coal Mines. Michael attended Carters Chapel.
Survivors include his son, Michael David (Aimee) Wilkerson; daughter, Michelle Wilkerson; and sisters, Barbara (Roger) Chandler, Debra Charpentier, and Donna Pride.
Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Ruby Rickard officiating. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.