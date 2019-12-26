Thomas Franklin Wright, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Sturgis, Kentucky, to the late Justine and Franklin Wright.
Tom graduated from Sturgis High School in 1963, where he played baseball and football. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Northeastern University and a Master of Arts degree from Western Kentucky University. He worked for Boeing Corporation in Seattle, Washington; control data in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Farmers Bank in Madisonville; Earl C Clements Job Corp. Center in Morganfield, and the Muhlenberg Job Corps Center in Greenville, KY. He also taught computer courses at Madisonville Community College and Hopkinsville Community College for over 20 years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville.
He is survived by his wife, May, of 24 years; son, Chuck Wright of Henderson; son, Barry (Tracey) Wright of Bowling Green; one stepson, Randy (Lisa) Otsuka of Charleston, South Carolina; and stepdaughter, Karin (Zach) Potter of Nicholasville; four grandsons, Tyler, Baker, Landon, and Ethan; one granddaughter, Lily Potter; his sister Linda (AD) Skinner of Clay; his brother Larry Wright of Rockledge, Florida; and his constant companion, Rosie, his dog.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m.
Military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville, KY.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
