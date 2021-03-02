Wallace “Wally” Ware, 90, Madisonville, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Tradewater Nursing Home in Dawson Springs.
Graveside services were held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Ilsley Cemetery in Ilsley. King’s Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Ilsley, he was born on Nov. 29, 1930, to the late Horace Ware and Mattie Walker Ware Bennett.
Mr. Ware was a U.S Army veteran serving in the Korean War, a retired coal miner from Island Creek Coal Company, a member of the American Legion and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, Mark Ware; daughter, Lisa Sutton; sister, Janie Chaney and two brothers, Warren “Bud” Bennett and Randy Bennett.
Survivors include, sisters, Phyllis Mashburn (Bennie), Madisonville, Ruth Lenko (Joe), Evansville, Indiana, Becky Brandon, Ilsley; grandchildren, Zack Sutton, Madisonville, Cole Sutton, Louisville, Brandye Whitsell, Clay; great-grandchildren, Iszack Whitsell and Aidan Whitsell, Clay.
