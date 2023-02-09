MADISONVILLE — Grant Darwin Gamble, 56, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his residence. He was a self-employed truck driver.
Survivors: children, Tinisha McHenry, Brandalynn Cervantes, Christopher Gamble, Keyshawn Gamble, Devin Gamble, Cody Layson, and Brandon Alvey, and siblings, Crystal Gamble, Dwight Gamble, Nicola Douglas, Gary Legg, Roy Tyler, Doris Drake, and Jeffery Tyler.
Funeral services are private.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
