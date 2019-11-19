Alene Hopson Brown, 84, of Mortons Gap, entered into her eternal rest at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born Nov. 1, 1935, in Nortonville, she was the daughter of the late Allen Hopson and Sallie Bell Johnson Hopson. She attended Forest Chapel Baptist Church in Mortons Gap and St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Barnsley. She worked at Goodwill Store in Madisonville and in health care.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brown; two brothers, Grover Snorton and Ozell Snorton; and one sister, Imogene Hopson Riley.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories three nephews, Terry (Vivian) Snorton, of Madisonville, Johnny Snorton and Donnis Snorton, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; one niece, Barbara (Albert) Martino of Carlsbad, California; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville. The Rev. Terry Slaton will officiate. Burial will be in Lively Stone Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation and wake services will be after 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. You may share condolences with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
