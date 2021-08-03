Jeremy Witherspoon, 42, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at U of L Health Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was born June 15, 1979, in Madisonville, to Don Witherspoon of Madisonville and Keitha Dement of Madisonville.

Jeremy was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Madisonville. He loved collecting movies and memorabilia.

He is survived by his mother and father; one daughter, Madison Witherspoon, of Madisonville; one son, Dayton Witherspoon, of Madisonville; one sister, Bekah (Cody) Bean, of Madisonville; and one brother, Nathan Witherspoon, of Madisonville.

Funeral services will be private. A private burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.

