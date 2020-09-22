Virginia Pearl Menser Harris, 104, of Dalton, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home for the last four years, Ridgewood Terrace.
Virginia or known by many as “Mamaw” was born at the home of Ernest L. and Willie Lee Wilson (material grandparents) in Hopkins County on Sept. 14, 1916, the daughter of the late Elsie Wilson Menser and Pearl O. Menser.
Family and friends were the most important part of her life along with her strong and unfailing belief in her Lord, Jesus. She was a faithful member of the Dalton Baptist Church. She loved playing the piano and cooking. Virginia was a homemaker for most of her life but during wartime she worked at Lord’s department store in New Orleans, Servel in Evansville, Indiana, and later at the Campbell Parachute factory located in Madisonville. Throughout her life she was active as an election officer for Hopkins County, PTA, Hopkins County Homemaker (over 75 years), and NARFE.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Ridgewood Terrance, her church family and many friends who were so special to her especially in the last months of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Ercell Harris.
Survivors include her son, Doug Harris and his wife Jayne (Mullis) Harris, of Dalton; three grandchildren, Christine (Harris) Peyton and husband Bradley Peyton, Adam Harris and wife Jenny (Hall)Harris, Austin Harris and wife Laura (Cutshaw) Harris; five great-grandchildren, Virginia “Ginni” Sisemore, Brenden Sisemore, Nolan Badger, Chandler Harris, and Tyler Harris; and one step-great-grandson, Wesley Peyton.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with the Bro. Dennis Mayfield and Bro. Wayne Lamb officiating. Burial will follow at Dalton Cemetery in Dalton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Preston Dever, Ben Waide, Bradley Peyton, Brenden Sisemore, Adam Harris, and Austin Harris. Honorary pallbearers are George Dever, Narvin Darnall and Robert Tucker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dalton Cemetery Fund, c/o George Dever, or Dalton Baptist Church, c/o Doug Harris. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Harrisfuneralinc.com.
