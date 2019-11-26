LOUISVILLE -- Irene E. Herron, 99, of Louisville, formerly of Providence, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Louisville surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her three boys, Glen, David and Philip Herron; her parents, Garland G. and Mary "Maggie" Traylor; a sister, Lois E. Townsend; and a brother, Garland Rice Traylor.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Samantha Straton (Zach); a grandson, David Glen Herron; and her daughter-in-law, Patsy Perry Herron; great-grandchildren Tabitha and Neal Straton (Kenna), and Brooke, Brice and Derick Herron; nieces Anna Dean Tudor, Creda Hellelfinger and LeeAnn Scott; and a nephew, Steve Traylor.
Irene joined the Second Baptist Church, in Providence, when she was 12 years old and later became a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended there for 50+ years.
Services will be held noon at Melton Funeral Home, Providence, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Private burial for family only will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy should be donations to the Second Baptist Church, 700 Langley Ave., Providence, KY 42450.
