Diana M. Todd, 48, of Madisonville, died on March 20, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Diana attended Earlington General Baptist Church and worked as a truck driver.

Survivors include mother, Mary Dutton; father, David Todd; stepmother, Delaine Gibson; son, Scott May; brother, Johnathan D. Todd; stepsisters, Chasity Gatten and Laura Huddleston; and grandmother, Agnes Whitmer.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.