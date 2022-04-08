Diana M. Todd, 48, of Madisonville, died on March 20, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Diana attended Earlington General Baptist Church and worked as a truck driver.
Survivors include mother, Mary Dutton; father, David Todd; stepmother, Delaine Gibson; son, Scott May; brother, Johnathan D. Todd; stepsisters, Chasity Gatten and Laura Huddleston; and grandmother, Agnes Whitmer.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
