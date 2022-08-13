HANSON — Margaret Louise Wells Branson, 94, of Hanson died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was an active member of Hanson Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Brenda Branson, and sons, Gary (Charlotte) Branson and Tom (Connie) Branson.
A private graveside service will be held at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Hanson Baptist Church, 130 Sunset Road, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
