WHITE PLAINS — Brian Scott “Scottie” Johnson, 53, of White Plains, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 5, 1969, to the late Garland Eugene Johnson and Susie Dickerson Johnson of Nortonville. He attended Little Mission Church and worked for Chapell Trucking Company as a diesel mechanic for many years. Scottie enjoyed camping and loved spending time with his family, kids, and grandkids.
Scottie is survived by his wife, Misty Carlton Johnson; four children, Cody (Darla) Johnson, Brian (Jordan) Johnson, Corey (Gracelynn) Johnson, and Brianna Johnson; mother, Susie Johnson; brother, Gary (Doodle) Johnson; four grandchildren, Caden, Impala, Nevaeh, and Maylee; and father-in-law, Henry Carlton.
The funeral service will be held noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Jerry Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Caden Johnson, Caden Martin, Corey Johnson, Brian Johnson, Marty Crick, and Cody Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Brianna Johnson and Zack Evitts.
