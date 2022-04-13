Jerry Allen Smith, 61, of St. Charles passed away at Heartford House Hospice in Owensboro on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:23 p.m. becoming absent of flesh and present with the Lord with his family gathered around. He gave his life to God about a month ago in the witness of Bro. Charles Brooks and his family. Born November 24, 1960, to the late Charles “Sand Rock” and Ethel (Brandon) Smith, Jerry was an owner/operator truck driver for many years. He loved spending time hunting and fishing. His family was his pride and joy in life.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Elmo Smith, and infants, Johnny and Joe Smith.
Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lee Ann (Clark) Smith; son, Cody (Alyssa) Smith of Greenville; grandchildren, Chase and Decklan Smith; brother, Billy (Shelia) Smith of St. Charles; and sister, Sandra (Charles) Hall of Hanson.
Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Charles Brooks and Cody Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are James Brewer, Charles Hall, Matt Hughes, Jason Brandon, Jacob Stanley, and Brandon Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Glen Brandon and Gary Stanley.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
