Erbie Leon Ashby, 81, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday February 11, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.
He was born on April 9, 1941 in Madisonville to the late Ellis Ashby and Ethel Menser Ashby. He was also proceeded in death by one son, Patrick Leon Ashby; one daughter, Stephanie Denise Ashby; one sister, Juanita Hale; and one brother, William “Bubby” Ashby.
Mr. Ashby worked for 39 years as a coal miner at Peabody Coal. He was also a United States Army Veteran, where he was awarded The Army Commendation Medal on May 5, 1965. He enjoyed cars, trains, and spending time with his daughter and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jannie Ashby of Madisonville; one daughter, Natalie (Terry) Del Bosco of Waxhaw, NC; and four grandchildren, Jackson, Abigail, Meredith, and Eli Del Bosco.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday February 15, 2023 and after 1:00 PM Thursday February 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday February 16, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Mr. Scott Qualls and Mr. Chalon Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
