Gloria Dale Johnson, 66 of Slaughters KY passed away June 30, 2021 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born June 26, 1955 in Starkville, MS to Phyree Cook and the late Sammie Cook, who passed in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Johnson in 2003.
Gloria was a dedicated wife and loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. She loved riding horses and was a great fan of the Mississippi State University, Home of the Bulldogs.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Norman Johnson; together they had two sons, Andrew ( Tara) Johnson of Madisonville, KY and Bryan (Heather) Johnson of Greenville, KY; five grandchildren; Collyn and his fiancée Brittany of Bowling Green KY, Haleigh Ann of Madisonville, Tucker, Tyson and Trey all of Greenville, KY, one sister, Olivia Mixon of Edna, TX and one brother, Grady Cook of Charleston, SC.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Tuesday July 6, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Joe K. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Greg Franklin, Steve Provost, Kevin Hicks, Collyn Johnson, Chris Higdon, Jerry Gibson, Scott Doughty, and Merritt Warren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
