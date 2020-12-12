Joyce Patterson, 85, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born January 2, 1935 in Madisonville to the late Matthew C. Patterson and Lorene Daniels Patterson. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margie Johnson and Lou Ellen Franklin and four brothers, Bob Patterson, Gordon Patterson, John Wayne Patterson, and J.C. Patterson.
Joyce worked as a coal miner and worked at Edwards IGA. She was a member of Hopewell Street General Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family. She loved life and spoiling the kids.
She is survived by her brother, Larry (Jan) Patterson of Madisonville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately Monday, December 14, 2020 with Bro. Melvin Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Craig Patterson, Joey Patterson, BJ Patterson, Robert Patterson, Robert Patterson, JR., and Matthew Cavanaugh.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
