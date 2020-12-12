Helen C. Gibbons-Popham, 83, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Madisonville Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Henderson to the late Bennie Lee and Charlcie Tompkins.
She was a homemaker and a member of Madisonville First Baptist Church and also attended Richland Baptist Church. Helen loved to paint and had four exotic birds that were featured in an article in The Messenger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elgin Wayne Gibbons; and second husband, Bob Popham.
She is survived by her two children, Terry Mitchell (Dale) and Anthony Gibbons (Betty); two siblings, Jack Tompkins (Linda) and Mary Lyndia Finley (Joe); two grandchildren, Eric Gibbons (Ashley) and Matthew Mitchell (Nikki); five great-grandchildren, Hendrix, Storey, Olivia, Oliver and Kailyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made at www.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.