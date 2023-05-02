TILDEN — Jerry Cohnn Melton, 85, of Tilden, went peacefully to his Heavenly home early Sunday, April 30, 2023, with his family by his side at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born in Poole May 16, 1937, to Dorris R. and Rubye Bridwell Melton. Jerry is now joyously reunited with the precious love of his life, Barbara Ann Culver Melton, who passed March 23, 2022. They were married Jan. 31, 1959.
Jerry graduated from Sebree High School in 1955 where he played basketball. He was a lifelong farmer with his wife by his side and won various crop and conservation awards. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army and KY National Guard and was awarded many times for his performance. He was a KY Colonel and he was a Missionary Baptist, being baptized at age 17 along with his dad.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Dorris Ray (Betty) of Hanson; brother, Larry of Poole; sisters, Sue Tapp of Corydon, Freida Sandefur (Doug) of Henderson, and Martha Lang (Frank) of Fayetteville, Georgia; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elbridge (Ebb) and Mildred (Shugie) Culver of Henderson; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Culver, his wife, Ginny, and their daughter, Tammy Mills, all of Evansville, Indiana.
He was a loving, devoted dad and father-in-law to his surviving daughter, Cindy, and her husband, Stacy Moore, of Henderson. Jerry is survived by a sister, Barbara Parish (Omar, Jr.) of Madisonville. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a bonus grandpa to Amanda Jackson, Aaron Roybal, and Jaci Beckner.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, with Bro. Greg Duncan officiating, prayers by Taylor Brown, and reading by Aaron Roybal. Jerry’s niece, Kay Mallicoat, will provide the music. Entombment will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, with military honors performed by the American Worsham Post #40. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Roybal, Taylor Brown, Darryl Wilkerson, Johnny Frederick, David Duncan, and Robert Moseley. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Duncan, Greg Moore, Randy Duncan, and Jerry Whitledge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 2680, North Canton, OH 44720 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 225 S. East St. Suite 280, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
