Judy A. Hunt, 72, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center. She worked in medical records with the Hopkins County Hospital and was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Myrtle Adams and Claudia Norris.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Marion. Visitation: After 11:45 a.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.