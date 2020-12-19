Sandra Kaye Vanover Austin, 73, of Madisonville, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
She was born Jan. 20, 1947, to the late Charley Vanover and Vada Adams Vanover. Sandy was well known in Hanson for her creativity in creating Christmas floats and infamous for her car, “The Draggin’ Wagon.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ronnie Austin; and her son, Charlie Austin.
Survivors include her sons, Ray (Elizabeth) Austin of Hanson, Tiger (Jane) Austin of Elkton and PeWee (Amy) of Madisonville; brothers Roger (Susan) Vanover of Madisonville and Monte (Mary) Vanover of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren Koty Austin and Jordan Austin, both of Manitou, Cora Austin and Emma Austin, both of Madisonville, Kim Zilak of Haubstadt, Indiana, Emily Martin of Bowling Green, Logan Barnes of Hanson, Noah Barnes of Hanson and Charlie Ray Austin of Hanson; great-grandchildren Hunter Austin, Fisher Austin, Dylan Zilak and Kenlie Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Daniel Bradshaw officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. A visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Scott Vanover, Dale Vanover, Andy Lear, Koty Austin, Danny Pinkerton and Nuntawood Smith.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
