MADISONVILLE — Hulin Dewitt Wagoner, Jr., 62, of Madisonville, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Wagoner was born on June 30, 1959, in Hopkins County. He was a member of Neals Chapel General Baptist Church and had been a delivery driver for Bluegrass Home Medical.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulin and Imogene Wagoner, Sr.; brother, Troy Wagoner; and niece, Amber Hardison.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Payton Wagoner; sister, Brenda (JR) Ferguson; brothers, Lawrence (Daphne) Wagoner and Roger (Tasha) Wagoner; his cat, Garfield; and several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Joey Todd officiating. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
