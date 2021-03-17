Christopher Earl Murphy Jr., 38, of Earlington, transitioned away from all his loved ones in Sandy Hook at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Christopher was born to the queen of his heart, Pamela Scisney, and his devoted father, Christopher Murphy Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of five years, Sheba Murphy; four children, Giovanni Crook, Christian Murphy, Alyssa Sims and De’Shawn Murphy; sisters Tiffany (Ken) Starks and Tamela (Tony) Willet; four brothers, Samual Murphy, Chris Murphy, Vernon Mitchell and Stefen Murphy; stepbrothers Derek Williams and Jamel Woods; grandmother Martha Ann Starks; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Earlington. Walk-through visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Mason & Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville. A livestream of the service will take place on Mount Zion Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
