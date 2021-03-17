Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.