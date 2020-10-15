HENDERSON — Saundra Jo Maddox Bratcher, 76, of Henderson, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home. Born Jan. 28, 1944, to the late Curly and Annie Lucille (Littlepage) Putman of Nortonville, she was a member of Haven Pentecostal Church in Henderson and loved going to church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Hershel Maddox and Albert Bratcher; and brother Clarence Putman.
She is survived by her son, Shawn (Paula) Maddox of Henderson; eight grandchildren, Nick (Whitney) Maddox, Ashley (Eli) Wright, Gary (Sarah) Ray, Kenny (Jess) Ray, Dalvis Ray, Shanda (Shawn) Croft, Charles Croft and Felicia (Brad) Majors; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Bernice Nance and Lane (Bobby) Renshaw; and brother John (Penny) Putman.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Darren Nance officiating. Burial to follow at Shaw Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
