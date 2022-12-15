Donald Lee Brown, 80, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
He was born July 28, 1942, in Hopkins County, KY, to the late Clarence Brown and Mamie Davis Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Faye Brown; along with two brothers and three sisters.
Donald worked in an oil field before he retired. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by his two sons, Donald Lee (Kassidy) Brown II of Princeton, IN, and Christopher Clarence Brown of Hanson; and two grandchildren, Abby Brown and Mitchell Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 16, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Lawrence Richardson and Bro. Melvin Sisson officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Scott Brown, Jim Kolze, Jamie Harrell, Brandon Clark, Hayden Clark, and Nathan Howtown. Honorary pallbearer will be Mitchell Brown.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
