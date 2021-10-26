Barbara Joyce Nelson, 78, of Madisonville passed away Friday at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born Nov. 16, 1942, to the late George and Wilda (Johnson) Pierce. She attended Park Avenue Baptist Church for many years and recently has attended House of Hope Church in Mannington. She was the bookkeeper for Scott McGaw Motor Company for 25 years. Barbara loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Scooter Pierce; sister, Darlene Meadoros; and great-grandson, Lucas Pierce.
Survived by her two sons, Larry (Linda) Pierce, Sr. of Madisonville and Gordon (Jessica) Frederick of Madison, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Thompson, Catherine (Rory) McPherson, Larry Pierce II, Josh (Brittany) Pierce, Sawyer Easterling and Shawn Easterling; eight great-grandchildren, Devin Pierce, Austin Thompson, Samuel Pierce, Kaitlyn Pierce, Hailey Pierce, Kolton Pierce, Annabelle McPherson and Kimber Pierce; and six siblings, David Pierce, George Pierce, Jr., Jerry Pierce, Betty Looney, Sharon Pierce and Anita Henderson.
Service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Sister Marlene Farmer officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Larry Pierce II, Josh Pierce, Devin Pierce, Jason Thompson, Rory McPherson and Jason Holt.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.