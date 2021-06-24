Allen Donald Poliszczuk was born Sept. 10, 1948, in Chicago to Henry George Poliszczuk and Dolores Eleanor Kujawski and moved to Madisonville in 1992 with his wife and daughter. Mr. Poliszczuk passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Allen was a loving husband and father. He was a Vietnam veteran and served honorably, achieving the rank of E5 sergeant and the recipient of many medals, badges, ribbons and letters of accommodation. Allen was the one to make you laugh and have a better day. He was kind and generous. He had many, many friends and never met a stranger. He was loved and respected greatly by those who knew him. He was a member of Gospel Assembly Church of Dawson Springs and loved serving in any capacity.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother and his beloved stepfather, Eugene Kujawski.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Sue Garrett Poliszczuk of 42 years; daughter Tiffany Ellen Burton; son-in-law Dwayne Burton; as well as two stepgranddaughters, Cheyenne Burton and Mallory Burton, all of whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna Puccini, Janet O’Brien, Lynette McGee, Carol Doty, Diane “Dee Dee” Gutierez (Gabe) and Judy Goins; his brothers, Fred Kujawski, Charles “Chuck” Poliszczuk (Nancy), Vincent Poliszczuk (Linda), Michael Poliszczuk (Lorie) and Bob Goins; his stepmother, Barbie McNeely; mother-in-law Ella Jane Garrett; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous cousins. He loved his family very much.
Allen loved God, his family, his friends and his country. Our lives are better because we knew him. He is gone, but not forgotten. He was loved more than he ever knew. His wife stated, “I am broken and my life will never be the same without him.”
Service was Saturday at Gospel Assembly Church. The Rev. Ben Butero and the Rev. Clyde Sharber officiated.
Pallbearers include Don Lucas, Dwayne Burton, Steven Yeager, Brad Bruce, Encil Huddleston and Kevin Bruce.
