Eva Sammons, 92, of Modesto, CA formerly of Earlington, KY passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 in Ripon, CA.
She was born May 4, 1928 in Perry Co., KY to the late James Estes and Bessie Osborne Estes. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Eileen Anderkin; one brother; and three sisters.
Eva was a charter member of the Madisonville Church of God where she taught Sunday School and was also a church clerk for 35 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Kay Paden of Modesto, CA; two granddaughters, Joy Leek and Genet “Sunshine” Sumner; five great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Higgenbotham and Rev. Jim Leek officiating. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Lexington, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
