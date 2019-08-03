Ms. Norma Hale Gaither, 97, of Providence passed away in Evansville, Indiana, on July 28, 2019. She is the daughter of the late George and Eura (Hale) Wolfe.
She is also preceded in death by husband Edgar Gaither whom she married on Dec. 7, 1940, daughter Lucita, sister Estella, and brother Costella.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita (Bobby) Johnson, grandson Craig (Stacey) Johnson, grandson Greg (Jessica) Johnson, great-grandchildren Darian, Brock, Olivia, Shelby, Elly, Casey, Roman, nephew Aaron Thompkins, nephew William Wolfe, nephew George Wolfe, Niece Elayne (Don) McNeil, sister Mary Florence Slaten, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ms. Gaither was a longtime member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Providence and also worked as a nurse for Regional Medical Center for many years.
Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Paris Johnson conducting services at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Cumberland Hill Cemetery in Providence.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
