Eddie Dewain Johnson, 78, of Madisonville, died September 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, due to Covid related illness.
He had retired from Madisonville Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ellen Johnson; his son, Jimmy (Lisa) Johnson; and his sister, Wanda (Norman) Myers.
A private graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions: The Greater Lighthouse Youth Department.
