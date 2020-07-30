Brother George H. Carman entered into the presence of the Lord Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5:48 A.M. surrounded by his family.
George served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a minster of the Gospel, pastoring in five Christian churches; Rockport, MO, Gravity, IA, Nebo, KY, Ferris, IL, and Central City, KY. He also served on an interim basis at Grapevine Christian and Suthards Christian.
George loved the Lord with all his heart and enjoyed every moment with his family. He took great care of his gardening and his flowers. His love of life itself was very clear to him.
He was born on October 3, 1933 in Vandalia, IL to the late Earl Carman and Gladys Stone Carman. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon Carman and five children; Kimberly Schiller of Liberty, MO, Todd Carman (fiancé) DeAnna McWilliams) of Effingham, IL, Dawn (Brian) Gower of Newburgh, IN, George Stanley (Heidi) Carman of Lebanon, TN, and Nathan (Leslie) Carman of Slaughters, KY. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as three sisters, Betty Emerick, Shirley Kingston, and Sharon Kay Synder.
Funeral services will be 7:00 P.M. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Mr. Brian Gower officiating. Burial will be at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home with the service to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Western Kentucky Hospice. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
