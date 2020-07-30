Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.