Saundra Vandiver Underwood, 79, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on March 9, 1940, in Madisonville to the late Emma Lorene Jones Harrison and Albert Vandiver. Saundra was formerly owner and operator of Sandy’s Upholstery and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing, singing and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Ray Oakley; and her sister, Flossie Terry.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Phillip) Prince, of Nebo, and Leisa (Mike) Goodall, of Cape Coral, Florida; son Daniel (Paula) Oakley, of Henderson; sister Pat Keeton, of Berea, Ohio; brother Rodney Huddleston, of Berea; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Jim Lantrip officiating. Burial to follow at Cox Cemetery in Manitou. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Phillip Prince, Mike Goodall, Tim Shelton, Gary Terry, Daniel Oakley and Roger Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made in Saundra’s memory to the American Lung Association.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
