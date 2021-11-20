Mrs. Stella Louise Cruce, 75, of Madisonville, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home.
Stella was born Feb. 18, 1946, in Union City, daughter of the late Paul and Vera (Laird) Pruitt. She married Ronnie Junior Cruce on July 3, 1974. He passed away Dec. 6, 2020. She was the owner of Stella’s Place in South Fulton. She also was an employee for several trucking companies as well as an operator on a sewing floor for many years. Stella spent her life working alongside her husband and together they raised Texas Longhorn Cattle traveling and developing an outstanding breeding program before retiring to Ocala, Florida. Stella loved cooking and spending time with friends and family.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal Lynn Cruce; her great-grandson, Sawyer J. Duncan; and her brother, Paul Pruitt Jr.
She is survived by one son, Rodney (Jamie) Cruce of Littleton, Colorado; three daughters, Ronniccia (Matthias) Heining of Stuttgart, Germany, Vicki (David) Shadowen of Madisonville and Christy (John) Wilkerson of Madisonville; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her best friend of many years, Florence Campbell of New York.
Services were conducted Friday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Brother Ron Gray officiated. Burial followed in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Kevin Duncan, Russell Boal, John Wilkerson, Cody Anglin, Travis Bardell and Ricky Smelser.
Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home — (731) 885-1033
