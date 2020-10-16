The Rev. Ira Gene Driver, 85, of St. Charles, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Gospel Assembly Church.
Survivors include daughters Regina James, Renee Huddleston and Jennifer Kodner, son Jeff Driver; sisters Pauline Carlton and Barbara Naney; and brother Don Driver.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gospel Assembly Church, Paducah. Interment: Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
