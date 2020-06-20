Delmer J. Vaughn, 77, of Clay, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was a coal miner who was employed at and retired from Peabody Coal Company.

Delmer was a member of Faith Chapel in Grove Center.

Survivors include

his wife of 11 years, Lydia Vaughn; daughter Debbie Vaughn; and stepdaughter

Debbie Hampton.

Private funeral services. Burial will be in Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery in Clay.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404.

Online condolences can be made at www.vanover

funeralhome.com.