Delmer J. Vaughn, 77, of Clay, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
He was a coal miner who was employed at and retired from Peabody Coal Company.
Delmer was a member of Faith Chapel in Grove Center.
Survivors include
his wife of 11 years, Lydia Vaughn; daughter Debbie Vaughn; and stepdaughter
Debbie Hampton.
Private funeral services. Burial will be in Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery in Clay.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.