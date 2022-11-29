Billy Wayne Cook, 75, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Billy was born October 6, 1947, in Mannington, to the late Felix Cook and Alleen Pryor Cook. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He attended schools in Hopkins County and later worked for and retired after 35 years in the Sanitation Department for the City of Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Lemons Spann; second wife, Mamie Elkins Cook, in January 2019; ten siblings; stepdaughter, Tracy Caraway Whitney; and James and Pauline Harris, who took Billy into their home during his teenage years and loved him like a son.
Survivors include his sister, Charlotte (Fred) Gatewood; daughters, Angie Stevens, Donna Townsend, Tonya Caraway, Tina Pena, and Susan Garcia; son, Scotty Caraway; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy was especially close to his granddaughter, Bianca Pena, who lovingly cared for him during his illness, and his daughter, Susan Garcia, and other family members, Karla Moore and Kathie Hall, who provided care as well.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with the service conducted by Susan Garcia. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
