Mary Lyon, 91, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born on July 21, 1930, in Beulah, to the late Goldie Summers Lyon and Perry Lyon. Mary was a waitress at many restaurants, a self-employed childcare provider, and also worked at Regional Medical Center. She loved UK Basketball, reading, and spending time with her family. Mary graduated from Charleston High School. She was a member of the Madisonville First General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Sisk Farris; sons-in-law, Tony Eugene McKnight and Jeff Farris; and sister, Theda Rae Sisk.
Survivors include her daughters, Teresa (John) Woods, Tammy McKnight, and Tonya (David) Rickard, all of Madisonville; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Garrett, John Allan (Autumn) Woods II, Tracy (Cody) McDowell, Rachel (Cody) Clement, and Austin McKnight; great-grandchildren, Ainsley Woods, Tripp Woods, Casey Garrett, Remington McDowell, Audrina Garrett, Rhett McDowell, Winter Woods, Coy Clement, Kayla Crowe, and Kamryn Crowe.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Steve Stone officiating and Bro. Joe Knight assisting. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are John Woods, David Rickard, Joshua Garrett, John Allan Woods II, Cody McDowell, and Cody Clement. Honorary pallbearers are Tracy McDowell, Rachel Clement, Austin McKnight, and her great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
