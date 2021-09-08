Walter Thomas Yarbrough Jr., 59, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Madisonville. Mr. Yarbrough worked for Buckhorn Manufacturing.
Survivors include his sisters, Patricia Furgerson, Kay Marks, Debbie Tucker, Dorothy Lutz and Sandy Sisk.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Thursday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.