Ricky Donnell Tandy Jr., 33, of Earlington, passed away April 4, 2020. He was born April 1, 1987, in Madisonville to Charmaine Stone and Ricky Tandy Sr. He was a member of Lively Stone Church of God in Nortonville. He was a former coal miner and owner of the 24/7 Ice Cream truck.
Ricky is survived by his parents, Charmaine Stone and Ricky (Kim) Tandy Sr.; his children, Alize, Azrielle, Fantasia, Lil’ Ricky, Karlee, Ari, Kingston, Erie, Maverick and True; his siblings, Erica (Jason) Cumens, Shala (Kevin) Williams, Sheena Tandy, Miranda Cook, Cameron Tandy, Jasmine Tandy and Donae Morrow; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all loved him.
A drive-by visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Mason & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
