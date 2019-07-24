Lucy Katherine Ockerman Madison, 82, of Hanson, KY passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 25, 1936 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Earl Ockerman and Lucy Stearman Ockerman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Dexter Madison.
Lucy enjoyed gardening and her flowers. She loved her family, enjoyed traveling, and loved knitting and crocheting. She was co-owner of C&M Family Gardens. The family would like to give special thanks to her beloved sister, Vivian.
She is survived by four children, Lisa (Don) Howerton, Louis (Regina) Madison, Linda (Craig) Foster, and Loretta (Bobby) Love; eight grandchildren, Katherine, Julia, Ashley, Austin, Aaron, Holly, Sarah, and Ryan; two great grandchildren, Adelei and Johnathon; two nieces, Eva and Carol; and one nephew, Gene.
Memorial services will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. John Kalz officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
