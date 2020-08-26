Darrel Hendrix, 79, of Clay passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was an electrician and was owner and operator of Hendrix Electric for over 42 years.
He attended Providence Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years Pat Hendrix; one daughter, Sheila Morris (Mike) of Manchester, TN; one son, Steve Hendrix (Shirley) of Clay; one sister, Joy Wesmoland of Marion; and one brother, Carol Hendrix of Mattoon.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Clay Cemetery in Clay.
Due to Covid-19 regulations please practice social distancing and please wear a mask.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Webster County Happy Feet, c/o Shirley Hendrix, P O Box 296, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
