Deloris Jean Tyson Pool, 84, of Hanson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 14, 1936, in Greenville to the late Ruthie and Celus Tyson. She attended Old Salem Methodist Church in Slaughters. Deloris enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Pool; and four sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Nelda (Danny) Ashby of Hanson; sons Wayne (Sondra) Pool of Hanson, William (Donna) Pool of Madisonville and Joe (Amy) Pool of Union City, Tennessee; two sisters; one brother; grandchildren Tyler Pool, Jonathan Pool, Jacob Pool, Melissa Ryan and Chelsea Stockton; great-grandchildren Chaslyn Ryan and Madaleigh Stockton; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Archie Fugate officiating. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Tyler Pool, Jonathan Pool, Jacob Pool, Aaron Stockton, Josh Vincent and Danny Ashby. Honorary pallbearers are Melissa Ryan, Chaslyn Ryan, Chelsea Stockton and Madaleigh Stockton.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.