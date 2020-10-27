Robert “Bob” Moser, 95, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care in Henderson
Mr. Moser was born on June 23, 1924 in Lima, OH, to the late Victor Roy Moser and Evon Sweeney Moser. He is also proceeded in death by his wife, Thelma Moser.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church. He attended Miami of Ohio, Heidelberg University and Oberlin of Ohio, where he graduated with a degree in theology. During his lifetime, he was instrumental the creation of two new churches (West Bloomfield First United Methodist Church and Pawley’s Island First United Methodist Church) serving as the finance and building chairman. Also in retirement, he authored a religious book, “ Different Views For Christian Thinking” and taught GED classes at local community colleges. He enlisted at the end of WWII where he trained at Fort Knox in the Armor Division and later trained in the Amphibious Division.
He is survived by two sons, Timothy Robert (Susan) Moser of West Chester, OH, and Kevin Robert (Angie) Moser of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Kaitlin, Laura, Robby, Casey, and Ben Moser; and two great grandchildren; Miles Moser, and Emilyn Ann Moser.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 26 , 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Hundley officiating. Burial will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Elyria, OH.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
