Anthony Wilson “Tony” Arnett, 63, of Madisonville, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Tony worked at Tyson, River Valley Animal Foods.
Survivors: wife, Linda Davis Arnett; three sons, Eric Arnett, Joseph Arnett, and Sean Allen; and two brothers, Perry Arnett and Keith Arnett.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.