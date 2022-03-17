Anthony Wilson “Tony” Arnett, 63, of Madisonville, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

Tony worked at Tyson, River Valley Animal Foods.

Survivors: wife, Linda Davis Arnett; three sons, Eric Arnett, Joseph Arnett, and Sean Allen; and two brothers, Perry Arnett and Keith Arnett.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

