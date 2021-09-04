Tojo “Christopher” Curneal, 56, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born in Madisonville on Nov. 17, 1964, to Shirley Campbell Curneal and the late Billy Curneal. He was a Flex 2 Operator at G.E. He was an avid golfer, loved listening to music, enjoyed family vacations and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church, where he previously served as a deacon.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arlin and Virginia Curneal and the Rev. Marvin and Hazel Campbell; and his father-in-law, James Kurtich.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Jennifer Kurtich Curneal; his mother, Shirley Campbell Curneal of Madisonville; his daughters, Alexis (Chase) Brown, Hannah Curneal and Hilary Curneal, all of Madisonville; grandson Kaeden Curneal of Madisonville; granddaughter Kinnleigh Curneal of Madisonville; brother Keith (Angie) Curneal of Madisonville; sister Teresa (Alan) Parish of Manitou and Alisa Curneal of Madisonville; mother-in-law Linda Capps Siria; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Tuesday at Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville with Bro. Herb Campbell officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
The pallbearers are Chad Audas, Jason Fields, Donnie Brown, Hank Marcum, Travis Sneed and Phil Cotton. Honorary pallbearer is Kaeden Curneal.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
