Catherine Yvonne Gibson, 75, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born Dec. 17, 1945, in Madisonville to Cannie Marie Summers Hook and the late Ollie F. Hook. She enjoyed reading and getting on Facebook. Yvonne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Herman Hook.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Floyd Gibson; mother Cannie Marie Hook of Madisonville; sons David Gibson and Dennis Gibson, both of Madisonville; daughter DeAndria (Tony) Hopper of Madisonville; grandson Anthony Tyler Gibson of Madisonville; granddaughters DeNisa (Spencer) Baker of Manitou, Allison (Harlee) Hollis of Madisonville and Kensleigh Gibson of Sacramento; great-grandson Camden Baker, Karter Gibson and Korbin Hardison; and her great-granddaughters, Laiken Baker, Brinlee Hollis and Adalyne Cunningham.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville with Bro. Rick Massey officiating.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
