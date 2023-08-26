GREENVILLE — Beverly Gail Crick, 74, of Greenville, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Madisonville June 1, 1949, the daughter of Charles Edwin Dukes and Ruth Ellen Toll Dukes. She was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 33 years, Harold Douglas Crick, in 2020.
She is survived by a daughter, Tracey Lewis of Bogart, Georgia; son, Charles Scott Gearaty-Branch of Bogart, Georgia; granddaughter, Brittani (Charlie) Sizemore; great-granddaughter, Kennedy; and siblings, Charles David (Shelly) Dukes of Madisonville and Dianne Coleman of Madisonville.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
