SLAUGHTERS — Charles W. Wells, 83, of Slaughters, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 28, 1937, in St. Charles to the late Leona Knight Wells and Odie Wells. Charles was formerly a coal miner and an owner and operator of Wells Gas Station. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Wells, Harold Wells, Bobby Wells and James Wells; and his sister, Ann Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary Fagan Wells; daughters Teresa (Blake) Porter of Slaughters, Angie (Bobby) Dunlap of Madisonville, Mary (Glenn) Vincent of Slaughters and Leslie (Chris) Fox of Clay; brothers Billy (Betty) Wells of Hanson, Ray (Dorothy) Wells of Madisonville and Jerry (Sharon) Wells of Nortonville; sister Glenda Southerland of Earlington; grandchildren Jason (Sue) Scott of Dixon, Lauren (Cain) Myers of Franklin, Tennessee, Luci Bess of Madisonville, Rachel (Joe) Cozart of Tampa, Florida, Malorie (Andrew) Montgomery of Anton, Spc. Nicholas Vincent stationed in Germany, Hunter Winstead of Clay and Mike (Lindsay) Scott of Dixon; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial to follow at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jason Scott, Mike Scott, Andrew Montgomery, Nicholas Vincent, Chris Fox and Bobby Dunlap.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to St. Anthony Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
